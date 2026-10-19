Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Salinda's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 8-under.

He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.

Salinda has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.