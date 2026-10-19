PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
8H AGO

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Isaiah Salinda of the United States and his caddie discuss a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Isaiah Salinda of the United States and his caddie discuss a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Isaiah Salinda finished tied for 18th at Port Royal Golf Course the last time he competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Salinda at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Salinda's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1867-70-73-70-4

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Salinda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5768-71-69-66-10--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4674-68-69-73E8.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5072-70-72-69-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-76+11--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3071-70-70-69-823.125
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-74-4--
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-70+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--

Salinda's recent performances

  • Salinda's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 8-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Salinda has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Salinda has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3600.170
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.1040.174
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.474-0.181
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.590-0.627
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.809-0.465

Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.360 this season, with a Driving Distance average of 315.3 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.104 for the 2026 season, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.70%.
  • Around the green, Salinda has struggled, posting a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
  • On the greens, Salinda carries a -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season, averaging 29.70 Putts Per Round.
  • Salinda has broken par 20.78% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.46%. He has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 195th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Power Rankings: Who's best fit for success at Butterfield Bermuda?
Power Rankings
Image for article.
4H AGO
Nick Watney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Scheffler, Matsuyama seek third win at Hero World Challenge as field comes together
Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW