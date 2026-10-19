Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Isaiah Salinda of the United States and his caddie discuss a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Isaiah Salinda finished tied for 18th at Port Royal Golf Course the last time he competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on that result.
Salinda's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|67-70-73-70
|-4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Salinda's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|68-71-69-66
|-10
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|74-68-69-73
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|72-70-72-69
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-76
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|71-70-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of 8-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Salinda has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.360
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.104
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.474
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.590
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.809
|-0.465
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.360 this season, with a Driving Distance average of 315.3 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.104 for the 2026 season, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.70%.
- Around the green, Salinda has struggled, posting a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
- On the greens, Salinda carries a -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season, averaging 29.70 Putts Per Round.
- Salinda has broken par 20.78% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.46%. He has accumulated 36 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 195th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.