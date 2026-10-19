Willie Mack III betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Willie Mack III previously competed at Port Royal Golf Course in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting a missed cut in 2023. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on that showing in the 2026 edition.
Willie Mack III's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Mack III's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Willie Mack III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
Willie Mack III's recent performances
- Mack III's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 8-over.
- He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mack III has averaged -1.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willie Mack III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.566
Willie Mack III's advanced stats and rankings
- Mack III averaged -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -1.467 over his past five starts, indicating room for improvement in that area of his game.
- Around the green, Mack III posted an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Mack III was one of his stronger areas, averaging 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mack III as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.