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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Willie Mack III betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Willie Mack III previously competed at Port Royal Golf Course in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting a missed cut in 2023. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on that showing in the 2026 edition.

Latest odds for Mack III at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Willie Mack III's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC67-72-3

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Mack III's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Willie Mack III's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-75+8--

Willie Mack III's recent performances

  • Mack III's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 8-over.
  • He has an average of -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mack III has averaged -1.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Willie Mack III's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.489
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.467
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.262
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.981
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.566

Willie Mack III's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mack III averaged -0.489 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -1.467 over his past five starts, indicating room for improvement in that area of his game.
  • Around the green, Mack III posted an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his last five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Mack III was one of his stronger areas, averaging 0.981 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mack III as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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