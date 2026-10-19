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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United Statesplays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United Statesplays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

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Luke Clanton heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, looking to improve on a missed cut at the same event last year. Defending champion Adam Schenk won the 2025 edition at 12-under.

Latest odds for Clanton at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Clanton's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-69+3

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT767-69-65-62-21--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-75+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-67-67-70-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-68-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-66-67-75-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5465-70-77-68E5.750

Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
  • Clanton has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.401-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4971.004
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.1510.091
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.364-0.070
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.4190.738

Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton ranks 145th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.401, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clanton has posted a strong mark of 0.497, ranking 20th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Clanton's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.151 ranks 132nd on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Clanton holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.364, ranking 144th on TOUR. He averages 29.40 Putts Per Round, ranking 131st, and ranks 139th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
  • Clanton has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 147th on TOUR. He ranks 86th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 15.20% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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