Luke Clanton betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Clanton ranks 145th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.401, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clanton has posted a strong mark of 0.497, ranking 20th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Clanton's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.151 ranks 132nd on TOUR.

On the greens, Clanton holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.364, ranking 144th on TOUR. He averages 29.40 Putts Per Round, ranking 131st, and ranks 139th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.