Luke Clanton betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Luke Clanton of the United Statesplays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
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Luke Clanton heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, looking to improve on a missed cut at the same event last year. Defending champion Adam Schenk won the 2025 edition at 12-under.
Clanton's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-69
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T7
|67-69-65-62
|-21
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-67-67-70
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-66-67-75
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|65-70-77-68
|E
|5.750
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
- Clanton has averaged -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.738 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.401
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.497
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.151
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.364
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.419
|0.738
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton ranks 145th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.401, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Clanton has posted a strong mark of 0.497, ranking 20th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Clanton's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.151 ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Clanton holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.364, ranking 144th on TOUR. He averages 29.40 Putts Per Round, ranking 131st, and ranks 139th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
- Clanton has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 147th on TOUR. He ranks 86th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 15.20% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.