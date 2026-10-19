Chez Reavie betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 282.6 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.043 this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 69.44%.

Around the green, Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.079 in 2026.

On the putting surfaces, Reavie has been a relative bright spot, recording a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.948 this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.