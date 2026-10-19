Chez Reavie betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Chez Reavie of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2026 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on July 30, 2026 in Ogden, Utah. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)
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Chez Reavie heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. He'll look to improve on his T47 finish from his last appearance at this event.
Reavie's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T47
|71-66-67-75
|-5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.581
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.043
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.079
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.948
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.245
|-0.619
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 282.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.043 this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 69.44%.
- Around the green, Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.079 in 2026.
- On the putting surfaces, Reavie has been a relative bright spot, recording a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.948 this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
- Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.245 in 2026, and he has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 212th. He has broken par 22.22% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.