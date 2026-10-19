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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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7H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2026 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on July 30, 2026 in Ogden, Utah. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Chez Reavie of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2026 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on July 30, 2026 in Ogden, Utah. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

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Chez Reavie heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. He'll look to improve on his T47 finish from his last appearance at this event.

Latest odds for Reavie at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Reavie's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4771-66-67-75-5

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Reavie's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Reavie's recent performances

  • Reavie has averaged -0.304 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Reavie has averaged -0.619 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.581-0.304
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.043-0.151
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.079-0.168
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.9480.004
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.245-0.619

Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reavie has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.581 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 282.6 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.043 this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 69.44%.
  • Around the green, Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.079 in 2026.
  • On the putting surfaces, Reavie has been a relative bright spot, recording a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.948 this season, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75.
  • Reavie has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.245 in 2026, and he has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 212th. He has broken par 22.22% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.11%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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