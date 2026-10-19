William McGirt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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William McGirt of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixteenth hole during the second round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods at Highland Springs Country Club on July 18, 2025 in Springfield, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
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William McGirt heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026. McGirt makes his return to the event after finishing tied for 37th at the 2024 edition.
McGirt's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|2023
|MC
|70-68
|-4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In McGirt's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
- McGirt missed the cut in 2023, finishing at 4-under through two rounds.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McGirt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T79
|72-69-74-72
|-1
|1.244
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
McGirt's recent performances
- McGirt's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average over his past five tournaments was -0.553.
- He averaged -0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- McGirt averaged -1.391 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.849
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.283
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.400
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.799
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.764
|-1.391
McGirt's advanced stats and rankings
- McGirt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.849 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 277.2 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.283 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 61.67%.
- McGirt's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average is -0.400 in 2026.
- On the greens, McGirt has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.799 in 2026, averaging 29.50 Putts Per Round.
- McGirt has accumulated one FedExCup Regular Season point in 2026, ranking 219th. He has broken par 15.56% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44%.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.