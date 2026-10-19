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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

William McGirt betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William McGirt of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixteenth hole during the second round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods at Highland Springs Country Club on July 18, 2025 in Springfield, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

William McGirt of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixteenth hole during the second round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods at Highland Springs Country Club on July 18, 2025 in Springfield, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

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William McGirt heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026. McGirt makes his return to the event after finishing tied for 37th at the 2024 edition.

Latest odds for McGirt at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

McGirt's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3770-66-69-72-7
2023MC70-68-4

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In McGirt's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • McGirt missed the cut in 2023, finishing at 4-under through two rounds.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

McGirt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT7972-69-74-72-11.244
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-74+5--

McGirt's recent performances

  • McGirt's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average over his past five tournaments was -0.553.
  • He averaged -0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • McGirt averaged -1.391 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.849-0.553
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2830.399
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.400-0.373
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.799-0.864
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.764-1.391

McGirt's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGirt posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.849 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 277.2 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at 0.283 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 61.67%.
  • McGirt's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average is -0.400 in 2026.
  • On the greens, McGirt has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.799 in 2026, averaging 29.50 Putts Per Round.
  • McGirt has accumulated one FedExCup Regular Season point in 2026, ranking 219th. He has broken par 15.56% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44%.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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