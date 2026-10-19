Luke List betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Luke List (L) of the United States and partner Henrik Norlander of Sweden react after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Luke List tees it up at Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. List has made previous appearances at this event, most recently withdrawing in 2025 after an opening-round 76.
List's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|76
|-
|2021
|T53
|68-72-72-72
|E
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after posting an opening-round 76.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 53rd at even.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
List's recent performances
- List has averaged 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.696 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.528
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.700
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.265
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.229
|-0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.665
|-0.696
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 this season, with an average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, List carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.700 this season, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.05%.
- List's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.265 this season, while his Strokes Gained: Putting stands at -0.229, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79.
- List has broken par 21.06% of the time this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.51%.
- He has accumulated 47 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 190th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.