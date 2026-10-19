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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2026 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on July 30, 2026 in Ogden, Utah. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Will Gordon of the United States watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2026 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on July 30, 2026 in Ogden, Utah. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

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Will Gordon has made four appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with his best finish being a tie for 34th. He'll return to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 for the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Gordon at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Gordon's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3469-68-72-74-1
2024T4771-67-65-76-5
2023T3568-66-66-75-9

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Gordon's best finish at this event is a tie for 34th, a result he has achieved twice — in 2021 at 5-under and again in 2025 at 1-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon has averaged -0.138 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.045-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1940.325
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.266-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.108-0.033
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.135-0.062

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.045 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Gordon holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.194 and a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 73.48% in 2026.
  • Gordon's short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.266 and a Strokes Gained: Putting figure of -0.108 in 2026.
  • On the scorecard, Gordon has broken par 24.49% of the time and carries a bogey rate of 13.64%, averaging 29.09 Putts Per Round.
  • Gordon has accumulated 82 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 173rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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