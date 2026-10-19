PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
8H AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Tyler Duncan of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Tyler Duncan returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, looking to improve upon a tied-for-61st finish at last year's event. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25.

Latest odds for Duncan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Duncan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6173-69-72-76+6
2024T2971-66-67-72-8
2023MC66-71-5

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 29th at 8-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Duncan's recent performances

  • Duncan has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Duncan has averaged -0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2790.297
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.4340.528
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.061-0.035
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.629-1.072
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.146-0.282

Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Duncan holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.279 in 2026, with an average driving distance of 296.3 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.434 in 2026 has been a strength, supported by a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.15%.
  • Duncan's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.629 in 2026 has been an area of concern, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96.
  • He has broken par 24.57% of the time in 2026 and carries a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03%.
  • Duncan has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 174th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
8H AGO
Virgilio Paz betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Will Gordon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW