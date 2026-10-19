Tyler Duncan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Duncan holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.279 in 2026, with an average driving distance of 296.3 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.434 in 2026 has been a strength, supported by a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.15%.

Duncan's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.629 in 2026 has been an area of concern, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96.

He has broken par 24.57% of the time in 2026 and carries a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03%.