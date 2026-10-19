Tyler Duncan betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Tyler Duncan of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Tyler Duncan returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, looking to improve upon a tied-for-61st finish at last year's event. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25.
Duncan's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|73-69-72-76
|+6
|2024
|T29
|71-66-67-72
|-8
|2023
|MC
|66-71
|-5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Duncan's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 29th at 8-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan has averaged 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.072 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.279
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.434
|0.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.061
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.629
|-1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.146
|-0.282
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.279 in 2026, with an average driving distance of 296.3 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.434 in 2026 has been a strength, supported by a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.15%.
- Duncan's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.629 in 2026 has been an area of concern, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96.
- He has broken par 24.57% of the time in 2026 and carries a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.03%.
- Duncan has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 174th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.