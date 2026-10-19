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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

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Players in This Article

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Trace Crowe heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, after finishing tied for 37th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He will look to improve on that result as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.

Latest odds for Crowe at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Crowe's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3767-70-68-72-7

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Crowe's recent performances

  • Crowe has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Crowe has averaged 0.515 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1750.170
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2780.643
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.250-0.184
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.153-0.115
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0500.515

Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

  • Crowe holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.175 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.278 in 2026, along with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.93%.
  • Crowe has struggled around the greens in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.250 and a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.153, averaging 29.08 Putts Per Round.
  • He has broken par 24.42% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.04%, and has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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