Tom Hoge betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hoge ranks 152nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.482, and his Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 138th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge holds a mark of 0.320, ranking 42nd on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.03% ranks 130th.

Around the green, Hoge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.225 ranks 143rd on TOUR.

On the greens, Hoge carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.150, ranking 109th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.98% of the time.