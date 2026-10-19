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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge of the United States hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Tom Hoge tees it up at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, running Oct. 22-25. Hoge looks to build on a season in which his best finish came at the ISCO Championship, where he posted a 12-under final score.

Latest odds for Hoge at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This will mark Hoge's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Tom Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent Classic7081-71-68-71+7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2965-67-73-67-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-76+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1066-67-65-70-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3373-64-67-69-1120.583
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3867-70-65-68-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--

Tom Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Tom Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.482-0.502
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3200.089
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.225-0.381
Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.150-0.009
Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.537-0.803

Tom Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge ranks 152nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.482, and his Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 138th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge holds a mark of 0.320, ranking 42nd on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.03% ranks 130th.
  • Around the green, Hoge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.225 ranks 143rd on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Hoge carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.150, ranking 109th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
  • Hoge's Strokes Gained: Total of -0.537 ranks 140th on TOUR. He has accumulated 497 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 81st in that category. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.05% ranks 144th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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