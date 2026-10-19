Tom Hoge betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Tom Hoge of the United States hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Tom Hoge tees it up at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, running Oct. 22-25. Hoge looks to build on a season in which his best finish came at the ISCO Championship, where he posted a 12-under final score.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will mark Hoge's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Tom Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|70
|81-71-68-71
|+7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|65-67-73-67
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|66-67-65-70
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|73-64-67-69
|-11
|20.583
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|67-70-65-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Tom Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Hoge has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Tom Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.482
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.320
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.225
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.150
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.537
|-0.803
Tom Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge ranks 152nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.482, and his Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoge holds a mark of 0.320, ranking 42nd on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.03% ranks 130th.
- Around the green, Hoge's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.225 ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hoge carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.150, ranking 109th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
- Hoge's Strokes Gained: Total of -0.537 ranks 140th on TOUR. He has accumulated 497 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 81st in that category. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.05% ranks 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.