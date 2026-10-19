Taylor Moore betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Taylor Moore missed the cut at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting rounds of 72-73 for a score of 3-over. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 edition of the event, scheduled for Oct. 22-25.
Moore's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Taylor Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|72-65-72-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|55
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T17
|68-67-71-68
|-10
|29.25
Taylor Moore's recent performances
- Moore has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
- Moore has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.756 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Taylor Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.364
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.531
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.119
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.178
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.129
|-0.756
Taylor Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore ranks 26th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.364, and his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.531 ranks 152nd on TOUR, and he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.72%.
- Moore ranks 52nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.119, while his 14.54% Bogey Avoidance rate ranks 54th.
- On the greens, Moore's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.178 ranks 52nd on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.40 ranks 24th.
- Moore ranks 75th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.31% of the time, and has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.