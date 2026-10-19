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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Taylor Moore missed the cut at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting rounds of 72-73 for a score of 3-over. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 edition of the event, scheduled for Oct. 22-25.

Latest odds for Moore at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Moore's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-73+3

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Taylor Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4172-65-72-70-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1462-69-69-66-1855
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1768-67-71-68-1029.25

Taylor Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 18-under.
  • Moore has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged -0.756 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Taylor Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.364-0.211
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.531-0.653
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.119-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.1780.201
Average Strokes Gained: Total910.129-0.756

Taylor Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore ranks 26th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.364, and his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.531 ranks 152nd on TOUR, and he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.72%.
  • Moore ranks 52nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.119, while his 14.54% Bogey Avoidance rate ranks 54th.
  • On the greens, Moore's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.178 ranks 52nd on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.40 ranks 24th.
  • Moore ranks 75th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.31% of the time, and has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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