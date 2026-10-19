Taylor Moore betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Moore ranks 26th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.364, and his average Driving Distance of 312.7 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.531 ranks 152nd on TOUR, and he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.72%.

Moore ranks 52nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.119, while his 14.54% Bogey Avoidance rate ranks 54th.

On the greens, Moore's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.178 ranks 52nd on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 28.40 ranks 24th.