Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Kanaya ranks 94th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya holds a -0.637 mark in 2026, ranking 155th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.22%.

Kanaya has been strong around the greens, ranking 21st on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.288 in 2026.

On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 27th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.