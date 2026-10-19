Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Takumi Kanaya of Japan lines up a putt on the tenth green during the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 03, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Harry How/Getty Images)
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Kanaya finished tied for third at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2025, posting a score of 10-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course Oct. 22-25 looking to build on that strong showing in the 2026 edition of the event.
Kanaya's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.337 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|0.006
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.637
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.288
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.346
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.003
|0.337
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya ranks 94th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya holds a -0.637 mark in 2026, ranking 155th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.22%.
- Kanaya has been strong around the greens, ranking 21st on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.288 in 2026.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 27th on TOUR in 2026. He ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45.
- Kanaya ranks 19th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on just 13.26% of holes in 2026. He has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.