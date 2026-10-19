S.Y. Noh betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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S.Y. Noh of the Republic of Korea plays a shot from the third tee during the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at OSU GC - Scarlet Course on September 20, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
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S.Y. Noh has made three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with his best finish being a tie for 30th in 2022. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 tournament.
Noh's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T62
|70-69-67-77
|-1
|2023
|T35
|68-67-71-69
|-9
|2022
|T30
|73-69-67-69
|-6
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Noh's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 30th at 6-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has averaged -0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged -0.151 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.322
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.396
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.410
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.527
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.045
|-0.151
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 through the 2026 season, with a Driving Distance average of 304.7 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.396 this season, while he is hitting 75.00% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the green, Noh has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.410 in 2026.
- On the putting surfaces, Noh holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.527 this season, averaging 29.75 Putts Per Round. He is recording a Par Breakers rate of 23.61% while recording a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.96%.
- Noh has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 187th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.