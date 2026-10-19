A.J. Ewart betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
A.J. Ewart of Canada lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
A.J. Ewart tees it up at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. Ewart enters the week looking to build on a run that includes three top-20 finishes in his last ten starts.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will be Ewart's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
A.J. Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|65-67-65-69
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|55
|69-69-70-69
|-7
|6.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|69-69-68-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|66-67-72-67
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T71
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|2.800
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-68-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|70-63-71-70
|-6
|47.000
A.J. Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 13th at 18-under.
- Ewart has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged -0.001 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
A.J. Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.262
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.052
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|-0.004
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.562
|0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.348
|-0.001
A.J. Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart ranks 134th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.052 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR in 2026, ranking sixth with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.562. He averages 28.72 Putts Per Round, ranking 65th on TOUR.
- Ewart ranks 12th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys just 12.91% of the time, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
- He has accumulated 373 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.