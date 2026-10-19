A.J. Ewart betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Ewart ranks 134th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.262 in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ewart holds a 0.052 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 69.52% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ewart has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR in 2026, ranking sixth with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.562. He averages 28.72 Putts Per Round, ranking 65th on TOUR.

Ewart ranks 12th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys just 12.91% of the time, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.90% of the time.