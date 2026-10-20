Scott Piercy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Piercy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.813 has been an area of concern in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 60.19%.

Around the green, Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.187 in 2026.

On the greens, Piercy has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.017 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83.