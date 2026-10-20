Scott Piercy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Scott Piercy of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Scott Piercy's best result at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was a T14 finish back in 2021. He'll return to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25, 2026, looking to improve on a pair of recent missed cuts at this event.
Piercy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2024
|WD
|74
|--
|2023
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|2021
|T14
|67-70-72-66
|-9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Piercy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 9-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Piercy has averaged -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.415
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.813
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.187
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.017
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.195
|-0.115
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.415 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.813 has been an area of concern in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 60.19%.
- Around the green, Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.187 in 2026.
- On the greens, Piercy has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.017 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83.
- Piercy has broken par 18.52% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.