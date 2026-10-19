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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Ryan Brehm has missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He'll return to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to reverse that trend in 2026.

Latest odds for Brehm at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Brehm's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-69E
2023MC71-77+6
2021T2668-74-65-71-6

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
  • Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 26th at 6-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Brehm's recent performances

  • Brehm has averaged -1.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.822 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brehm has averaged -2.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.571-1.003
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.309-0.168
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.591-0.575
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.730-0.822
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.202-2.567

Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.571 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards reflects a player capable of generating distance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brehm carries a -0.309 mark in 2026. He has hit 66.94% of Greens in Regulation this season.
  • Around the green, Brehm has posted a -0.591 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure in 2026.
  • On the greens, Brehm has a -0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, averaging 29.25 Putts Per Round. He has broken even 18.89% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.78%.
  • Brehm has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 200th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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