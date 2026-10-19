Ryan Brehm betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.571 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards reflects a player capable of generating distance off the tee.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Brehm carries a -0.309 mark in 2026. He has hit 66.94% of Greens in Regulation this season.

Around the green, Brehm has posted a -0.591 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure in 2026.

On the greens, Brehm has a -0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, averaging 29.25 Putts Per Round. He has broken even 18.89% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.78%.