Robert Streb betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Robert Streb of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Robert Streb returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Streb will look to improve on his missed cut from his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
Streb's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|2024
|T70
|71-69-71-75
|+2
|2023
|T29
|66-69-73-66
|-10
|2021
|T55
|67-74-72-72
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Streb's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Streb's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 10-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|82
|70-71-68-81
|+2
|1.120
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-73-66-76
|-4
|3.298
Streb's recent performances
- Streb has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Streb has averaged -0.682 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- He has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
- Streb has averaged -2.007 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.744
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.902
|-0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.076
|-0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.465
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.187
|-2.007
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.744 and a Driving Distance average of 293.5 yards in 2026.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streb holds a -0.902 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 60.80%.
- On the greens, Streb has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.465 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
- Streb has broken par 19.75% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.06%.
- He has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 210th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.