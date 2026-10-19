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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Robert Streb of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

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Robert Streb returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Streb will look to improve on his missed cut from his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Streb at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Streb's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-71+6
2024T7071-69-71-75+2
2023T2966-69-73-66-10
2021T5567-74-72-72+1

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Streb's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Streb's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 29th at 10-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Streb's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC76-75+9--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana Championship8270-71-68-81+21.120
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-73-66-76-43.298

Streb's recent performances

  • Streb has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Over his last five tournaments, Streb has averaged -0.682 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
  • He has averaged -0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
  • Streb has averaged -2.007 Strokes Gained: Total over his last five tournaments.

Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.744-0.682
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.902-0.835
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.076-0.150
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.465-0.340
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.187-2.007

Streb's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streb has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.744 and a Driving Distance average of 293.5 yards in 2026.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streb holds a -0.902 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 60.80%.
  • On the greens, Streb has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.465 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
  • Streb has broken par 19.75% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.06%.
  • He has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 210th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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