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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ren Yonezawa of Japan prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ren Yonezawa of Japan prepares to play his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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Players in This Article

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Ren Yonezawa tees it up for the first time at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, as the Butterfield Bermuda Championship runs Oct. 22-25, 2026. Adam Schenk is the defending champion, having won last year's event at 12-under.

Latest odds for Yonezawa at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This will be Yonezawa's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Ren Yonezawa's recent performances

  • Yonezawa has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yonezawa has averaged 0.776 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ren Yonezawa's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1590.004
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.7430.478
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6870.122
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.8710.173
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.7180.776

Ren Yonezawa's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yonezawa carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Yonezawa holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.743 in 2026, while posting a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.56%.
  • Yonezawa has been effective around the green in 2026, recording a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of 0.687.
  • Putting has been a relative weakness for Yonezawa in 2026, where he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.871 and an average of 30.80 Putts Per Round.
  • Yonezawa has broken par 18.89% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% and a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.718.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yonezawa as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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