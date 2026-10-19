Ren Yonezawa betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Yonezawa carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.159 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards.

In terms of ball-striking, Yonezawa holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.743 in 2026, while posting a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.56%.

Yonezawa has been effective around the green in 2026, recording a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of 0.687.

Putting has been a relative weakness for Yonezawa in 2026, where he carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.871 and an average of 30.80 Putts Per Round.