PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
8H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg of the United States reacts after a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Greyson Sigg of the United States reacts after a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Greyson Sigg has four consecutive appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship under his belt, including a tie for ninth in 2024 at 12-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to build on that strong result.

Latest odds for Sigg at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Sigg's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4670-72-71-72+1
2024T967-67-69-69-12
2023T1164-69-66-72-13
2022T2268-71-66-72-7

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Sigg's recent performances

  • Sigg has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sigg has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.037
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.048
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.063
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.066
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.083

Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sigg's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.066 over his past five tournaments was the lone positive category among the Strokes Gained metrics tracked during that span.
  • His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.083 over his past five starts reflects modest struggles across most areas of his game, with his approach play (-0.048) and around-the-green performance (-0.063) each contributing to the negative overall figure.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
3H AGO
Power Rankings: Who's best fit for success at Butterfield Bermuda?
Power Rankings
Image for article.
4H AGO
Nick Watney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Scheffler, Matsuyama seek third win at Hero World Challenge as field comes together
Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW