Greyson Sigg betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Greyson Sigg of the United States reacts after a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Greyson Sigg has four consecutive appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship under his belt, including a tie for ninth in 2024 at 12-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to build on that strong result.
Sigg's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|2024
|T9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|2023
|T11
|64-69-66-72
|-13
|2022
|T22
|68-71-66-72
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 12-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.066 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.083
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.066 over his past five tournaments was the lone positive category among the Strokes Gained metrics tracked during that span.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.083 over his past five starts reflects modest struggles across most areas of his game, with his approach play (-0.048) and around-the-green performance (-0.063) each contributing to the negative overall figure.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.