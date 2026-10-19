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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Adam Schenk returns to Port Royal Golf Course as the defending champion, having won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2025 at 12-under. He'll look to defend his title when the tournament tees off Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda.

Latest odds for Schenk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Schenk's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025169-65-67-71-12
2023T2963-66-76-69-10
2021T2669-71-66-72-6

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he won the event with a score of 12-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Schenk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-65-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-68-67-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D72+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-68-69-72-46.55
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7466-71-70-79+62.55
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-67E--

Schenk's recent performances

  • Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 43rd with a score of 12-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Schenk has averaged -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Schenk has averaged -0.088 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.419-0.471
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.488-0.535
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0400.127
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.2760.791
Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.223-0.088

Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schenk ranks 150th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.419, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 119th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk holds a -0.488 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Schenk posts a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 97th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Schenk has a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 131st on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.80% of the time.
  • Schenk ranks 158th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 19.27% of the time, and has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 157th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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