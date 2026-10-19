Adam Schenk betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Schenk ranks 150th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.419, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 119th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk holds a -0.488 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Schenk posts a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 97th on TOUR.

On the greens, Schenk has a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 131st on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.80% of the time.