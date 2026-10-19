Adam Schenk betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Adam Schenk of the United States hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
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Adam Schenk returns to Port Royal Golf Course as the defending champion, having won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2025 at 12-under. He'll look to defend his title when the tournament tees off Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda.
Schenk's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|69-65-67-71
|-12
|2023
|T29
|63-66-76-69
|-10
|2021
|T26
|69-71-66-72
|-6
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he won the event with a score of 12-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|6.55
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|66-71-70-79
|+6
|2.55
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 43rd with a score of 12-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Schenk has averaged -0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.791 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -0.088 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.419
|-0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.488
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.040
|0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.276
|0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.223
|-0.088
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk ranks 150th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.419, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Schenk holds a -0.488 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 64.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Schenk posts a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 97th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Schenk has a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 131st on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.80% of the time.
- Schenk ranks 158th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 19.27% of the time, and has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.