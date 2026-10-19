Kihei Akina betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Kihei Akina of the BYU Cougars watches his shot from the seventh tee during the NCAA Division 1 Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 29, 2026 in Carlsbad, California. (Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
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Kihei Akina makes his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years as he tees off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. Akina will look to build on a positive 2026 season at one of the PGA TOUR's most distinctive venues.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Akina's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kihei Akina's recent performances
- Akina has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Akina has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kihei Akina's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.215
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.328
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.117
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.545
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.119
|-0.437
Kihei Akina's advanced stats and rankings
- Akina has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 in 2026, along with an average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Akina carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.328 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 73.61%.
- Around the green, Akina has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.117 in 2026.
- On the greens, Akina has been one of his stronger areas in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.545 with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50. He has broken par 25.93% of the time while posting a Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.57%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Akina as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.