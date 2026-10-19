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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico and caddie Rafael Guerrero prepare to play a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico and caddie Rafael Guerrero prepare to play a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Rafael Campos won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024, finishing at 19-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to recapture that form at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Campos at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Campos's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-67+1
2024170-65-62-68-19
2021MC75-71+4

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Campos's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Campos's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Campos's recent performances

  • Campos has an average of 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.740 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged -0.781 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.2470.217
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.096-0.187
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.506-0.071
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.456-0.740
Average Strokes Gained: Total158-1.306-0.781

Campos's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247, ranking 132nd on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.096 mark, ranking 110th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd on TOUR with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Campos has struggled around the greens in 2026, posting a -0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, which ranks 160th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Campos carries a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 155th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and ranks 157th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.
  • Campos has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 161st on TOUR. He ranks 141st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys or worse 17.00% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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