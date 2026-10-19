Rafael Campos betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.247, ranking 132nd on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.096 mark, ranking 110th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd on TOUR with a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

Campos has struggled around the greens in 2026, posting a -0.506 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, which ranks 160th on TOUR.

On the greens, Campos carries a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 155th on TOUR. He ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.74, and ranks 157th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.