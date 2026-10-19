Paul Peterson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.436 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 280.7 yards.

In terms of ball-striking, Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.308 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.06% in 2026.

Around the greens, Peterson has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.286 this season.

On the greens, Peterson has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.205 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39. He has broken par 22.69% of the time and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43%.