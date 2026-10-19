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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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4H AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States looks on while playing the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States looks on while playing the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Paul Peterson finished at 2-over and tied for 52nd in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to improve on that result in 2026.

Latest odds for Peterson at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Peterson's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5274-67-71-74+2

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Paul Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.436-0.360
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3080.363
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2860.480
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.205-0.308
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0470.175

Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.436 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 280.7 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.308 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.06% in 2026.
  • Around the greens, Peterson has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.286 this season.
  • On the greens, Peterson has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.205 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39. He has broken par 22.69% of the time and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43%.
  • Peterson has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 155th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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