Paul Peterson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Paul Peterson of the United States looks on while playing the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Paul Peterson finished at 2-over and tied for 52nd in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to improve on that result in 2026.
Peterson's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 2-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Paul Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.436
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.308
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.286
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.205
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.047
|0.175
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.436 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 280.7 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.308 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.06% in 2026.
- Around the greens, Peterson has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.286 this season.
- On the greens, Peterson has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.205 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39. He has broken par 22.69% of the time and has posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43%.
- Peterson has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.