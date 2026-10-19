Patton Kizzire betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 01, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Patton Kizzire heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026. Kizzire has not competed in this event in the last five years, making this a fresh start at a course he has little recent history with.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This marks Kizzire's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Patton Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|68-71-65-71
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|65-69-68-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Patton Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- He does not have any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Patton Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.973
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.091
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.170
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.192
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.086
|-0.211
Patton Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire ranks 161st on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.973 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 122nd.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.091 mark, ranking 107th on TOUR in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.46% ranks 151st.
- Around the green, Kizzire has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR in 2026, posting a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 41st.
- On the putting surface, Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.192 ranks 117th in 2026, though his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks a more respectable 82nd.
- Kizzire's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.41% ranks 150th on TOUR in 2026, and he ranks 144th in Par Breakers at 20.41%. He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.