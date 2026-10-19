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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 01, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 01, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

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Patton Kizzire heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026. Kizzire has not competed in this event in the last five years, making this a fresh start at a course he has little recent history with.

Latest odds for Kizzire at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This marks Kizzire's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Patton Kizzire's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6268-71-65-71-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-74+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenW/D77+6--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3965-69-68-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--

Patton Kizzire's recent performances

  • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
  • He does not have any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • Kizzire has averaged -0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kizzire has averaged -0.211 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Patton Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.973-0.667
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0910.258
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.170-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.1920.286
Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.086-0.211

Patton Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kizzire ranks 161st on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.973 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 122nd.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.091 mark, ranking 107th on TOUR in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.46% ranks 151st.
  • Around the green, Kizzire has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR in 2026, posting a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 41st.
  • On the putting surface, Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.192 ranks 117th in 2026, though his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks a more respectable 82nd.
  • Kizzire's Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.41% ranks 150th on TOUR in 2026, and he ranks 144th in Par Breakers at 20.41%. He has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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