Patton Kizzire betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Kizzire ranks 161st on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.973 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 122nd.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.091 mark, ranking 107th on TOUR in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.46% ranks 151st.

Around the green, Kizzire has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR in 2026, posting a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average that ranks 41st.

On the putting surface, Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.192 ranks 117th in 2026, though his Putts Per Round average of 28.88 ranks a more respectable 82nd.