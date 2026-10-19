Nick Hardy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 02, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Harry How/Getty Images)
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Nick Hardy makes his return to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, having missed the cut in three of his four previous appearances at the event. He'll look to recapture his best form at this venue after a difficult stretch at the tournament in recent years.
Hardy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2023
|T23
|65-71-71-66
|-11
|2022
|MC
|75-68
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 23rd at 11-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has averaged 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged 0.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.222
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.534
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.014
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.351
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.649
|0.033
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has recorded a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.222 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 304.5 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.534 in 2026, and he has recorded a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.88%.
- Around the green, Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.014 this season.
- On the greens, Hardy has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.351 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11. He has broken par 21.83% of the time this season, and his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 17.86%.
- Hardy has accumulated 40 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 193rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.