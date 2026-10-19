Nick Dunlap betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Dunlap ranks 162nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -1.137, and his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap holds a 0.073 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.09%.

Around the green, Dunlap ranks 50th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.125.

On the greens, Dunlap carries a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.

Dunlap ranks 138th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.87% of holes, and ranks 138th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.68% of the time.