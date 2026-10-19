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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

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Nick Dunlap tees it up at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. He enters the week looking to build on a season that has seen him record one top-20 finish in his last ten starts.

Latest odds for Dunlap at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This is Dunlap's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Nick Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6263-73-72-67-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville7667-71-75-71E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-82+13--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2067-72-67-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5972-65-71-69-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3367-72-67-67-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6070-67-73-71+14.500

Nick Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
  • Dunlap has averaged -2.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged -2.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-1.137-2.220
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.0730.013
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1250.140
Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.109-0.629
Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.048-2.695

Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap ranks 162nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -1.137, and his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap holds a 0.073 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.09%.
  • Around the green, Dunlap ranks 50th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.125.
  • On the greens, Dunlap carries a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
  • Dunlap ranks 138th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.87% of holes, and ranks 138th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.68% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on TOUR, and sits 154th in Strokes Gained: Total at -1.048.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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