Nick Dunlap betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Nick Dunlap of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 3M Open 2026 at TPC Twin Cities on July 24, 2026 in Blaine, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)
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Nick Dunlap tees it up at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. He enters the week looking to build on a season that has seen him record one top-20 finish in his last ten starts.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Dunlap's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Nick Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|63-73-72-67
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|76
|67-71-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-82
|+13
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-72-67-67
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|70-67-73-71
|+1
|4.500
Nick Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
- Dunlap has averaged -2.220 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -2.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-1.137
|-2.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.073
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.125
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.109
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.048
|-2.695
Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap ranks 162nd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -1.137, and his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dunlap holds a 0.073 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.09%.
- Around the green, Dunlap ranks 50th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.125.
- On the greens, Dunlap carries a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61.
- Dunlap ranks 138th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.87% of holes, and ranks 138th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.68% of the time.
- He has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th on TOUR, and sits 154th in Strokes Gained: Total at -1.048.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.