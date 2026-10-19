Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Matthieu Pavon of France looks on while playing the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Matthieu Pavon heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, looking to improve on a missed cut at this event a year ago. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 71 across 6,828 yards in Southampton, Bermuda.
Pavon's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Pavon's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has averaged -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has averaged -1.173 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.126
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.512
|-0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.028
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.103
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.311
|-1.173
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
- Pavon ranks 69th on TOUR in 2026 with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126, and his Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 75th.
- In terms of approach play, Pavon holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.512, ranking 150th on TOUR in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.76% ranks 93rd.
- Around the green, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.028 in 2026, placing him 94th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.103, ranking 69th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.14% ranks 82nd.
- Pavon has converted par-breaking opportunities at a 21.77% rate in 2026, ranking 104th on TOUR, while accumulating 236 FedExCup Regular Season points (126th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.