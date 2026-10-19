Matthieu Pavon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Pavon ranks 69th on TOUR in 2026 with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126, and his Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranks 75th.

In terms of approach play, Pavon holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.512, ranking 150th on TOUR in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.76% ranks 93rd.

Around the green, Pavon's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.028 in 2026, placing him 94th on TOUR.

On the greens, Pavon has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.103, ranking 69th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.14% ranks 82nd.