Mason Howell betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Amateur Mason Howell of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)
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Mason Howell makes his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. Howell arrives at the event having missed the cut in each of his last two recorded starts.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Howell's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won the 2025 edition of this tournament, finishing at 12-under.
Mason Howell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
Mason Howell's recent performances
- Howell's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- He has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Howell has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.391 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mason Howell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.277
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.326
|-1.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.480
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.083
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.445
|-1.391
Mason Howell's advanced stats and rankings
- Howell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.277 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 321.1 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Howell has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -1.326 in 2026, paired with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.08%.
- Howell has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.480 in 2026.
- On the greens, Howell has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.083 in 2026, averaging 30.29 Putts Per Round.
- Howell has broken par 16.67% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 21.43%. His Strokes Gained: Total average is -1.445.
All stats in this article are accurate for Howell as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.