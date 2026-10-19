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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Martin Laird of Scotland hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Martin Laird has two prior appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, finishing T37 in 2024 and T42 in 2025. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Laird at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Laird's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4270-67-74-73E
2024T3768-68-68-73-7

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Laird's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even.
  • Laird's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Laird's recent performances

  • Laird has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Laird has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.271-0.194
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.973-0.695
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2050.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.253-0.180
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.292-0.923

Laird's advanced stats and rankings

  • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 and a Driving Distance average of 294.3 yards in 2026.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.973 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 69.84%.
  • Around the green, Laird has been a relative bright spot with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.205 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.253 in 2026, averaging 29.86 putts per round.
  • His Strokes Gained: Total of -1.292 reflects a difficult 2026 season to date, with Laird having accumulated just six FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 209th in that category. He has broken par 18.65% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.27%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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