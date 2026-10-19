Martin Laird betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Martin Laird of Scotland hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Martin Laird has two prior appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, finishing T37 in 2024 and T42 in 2025. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 edition of the event.
Laird's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|70-67-74-73
|E
|2024
|T37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even.
- Laird's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 37th at 7-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.271
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.973
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.205
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.253
|-0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.292
|-0.923
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 and a Driving Distance average of 294.3 yards in 2026.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.973 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 69.84%.
- Around the green, Laird has been a relative bright spot with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.205 in 2026.
- On the greens, Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.253 in 2026, averaging 29.86 putts per round.
- His Strokes Gained: Total of -1.292 reflects a difficult 2026 season to date, with Laird having accumulated just six FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 209th in that category. He has broken par 18.65% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.27%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.