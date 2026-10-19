Martin Laird betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.271 and a Driving Distance average of 294.3 yards in 2026.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.973 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 69.84%.

Around the green, Laird has been a relative bright spot with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.205 in 2026.

On the greens, Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.253 in 2026, averaging 29.86 putts per round.