Mark Hubbard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hubbard ranks 119th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.149, and his Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 136th.

In terms of ball-striking, Hubbard holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.118, ranking 81st on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.96% ranks 109th.

Around the greens, Hubbard ranks 86th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.007.

On the greens, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.560 ranks 159th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 105th.