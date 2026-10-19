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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States follows his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States follows his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Mark Hubbard returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where his best result was a tie for third in 2024 at 15-under. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Hubbard's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-72+3
2024T368-67-68-66-15
2023MC70-67-5
2022T2274-63-69-71-7

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4570-65-67-70-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-67-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6166-68-73-71-24.5
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-65-69-1120
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.5
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7069-71-72-70+25.75
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-77+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6068-69-74-70+14.5

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th at 11-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.149-0.020
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1180.126
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green86-0.007-0.141
Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.560-0.128
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.598-0.163

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard ranks 119th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.149, and his Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 136th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Hubbard holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.118, ranking 81st on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.96% ranks 109th.
  • Around the greens, Hubbard ranks 86th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.007.
  • On the greens, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.560 ranks 159th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 105th.
  • Hubbard ranks 137th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.82% of holes, and ranks 125th in Par Breakers at 21.21%. He has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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