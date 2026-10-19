Mark Hubbard betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Mark Hubbard of the United States follows his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Mark Hubbard returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where his best result was a tie for third in 2024 at 15-under. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25.
Hubbard's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2024
|T3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|2023
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|2022
|T22
|74-63-69-71
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 15-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T61
|66-68-73-71
|-2
|4.5
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|20
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.5
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|70
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|5.75
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.5
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th at 11-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.149
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.118
|0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|-0.007
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.560
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.598
|-0.163
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard ranks 119th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.149, and his Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 136th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Hubbard holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.118, ranking 81st on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.96% ranks 109th.
- Around the greens, Hubbard ranks 86th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.007.
- On the greens, Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.560 ranks 159th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.07 ranks 105th.
- Hubbard ranks 137th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 16.82% of holes, and ranks 125th in Par Breakers at 21.21%. He has accumulated 282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.