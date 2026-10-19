Marcelo Rozo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Marcelo Rozo heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, having not competed in this event in the last five years. He enters the week looking to build on what has been a challenging season to date.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Marcelo Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|73
|69-68-78-71
|+6
|2.70
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
Marcelo Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished 73rd with a score of 6-over.
- He has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.741 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Marcelo Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.010
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.301
|-0.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.496
|-0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.902
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.689
|-1.741
Marcelo Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo ranks 93rd on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.010, while his Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 151st.
- In terms of approach play, Rozo holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.301, ranking 134th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.80% ranks 111th.
- Around the green, Rozo ranks 158th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.496.
- On the greens, Rozo's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.902 ranks 162nd on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 30.10 also ranks 162nd.
- Rozo has broken par 19.50% of the time this season, ranking 155th on TOUR, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.81% ranks 162nd. He has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 201st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.