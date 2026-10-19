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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Lucas Glover heads to Port Royal Golf Course having posted a 6-under total for a T42 finish in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to improve on that result at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Glover at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Glover's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4268-67-66-77-6
2023T6366-67-78-72-1

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 42nd at 6-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-65-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7067-70-75-66-6--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5765-70-72-72-55.400
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT563-64-68-71-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT363-65-69-69-18145.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6675-69-68-68E6.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-76-73-74+815.000

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Glover has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged -1.136 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.068-0.117
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2270.151
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.148-0.289
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.728-0.881
Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.717-1.136

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover ranks 110th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.068, while his Driving Distance average of 293.6 yards ranks 155th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Glover holds a 0.227 average, ranking 59th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Glover's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.148 ranks 130th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Glover's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.728 ranks 160th on TOUR. He averages 29.13 Putts Per Round (109th) and breaks par 19.73% of the time, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
  • Glover has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR, and ranks 94th in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 15.51%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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