Lucas Glover betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Lucas Glover of the United States looks on while playing the 18th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Lucas Glover heads to Port Royal Golf Course having posted a 6-under total for a T42 finish in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He'll tee off in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to improve on that result at the 2026 edition of the event.
Glover's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|2023
|T63
|66-67-78-72
|-1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 42nd at 6-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|67-70-75-66
|-6
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|65-70-72-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-71
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|63-65-69-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|75-69-68-68
|E
|6.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-76-73-74
|+8
|15.000
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Glover has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.881 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -1.136 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.068
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.227
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.148
|-0.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.728
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.717
|-1.136
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover ranks 110th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.068, while his Driving Distance average of 293.6 yards ranks 155th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Glover holds a 0.227 average, ranking 59th on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Glover's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.148 ranks 130th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Glover's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.728 ranks 160th on TOUR. He averages 29.13 Putts Per Round (109th) and breaks par 19.73% of the time, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
- Glover has accumulated 398 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 101st on TOUR, and ranks 94th in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 15.51%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.