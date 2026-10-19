Lee Hodges betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Lee Hodges of the United States hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 8, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)
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Lee Hodges heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, teeing off Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Hodges looks to improve on his most recent showing at this event, where he finished tied for 61st at 6-over.
Hodges' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|70-70-73-77
|+6
|2022
|T71
|72-70-70-76
|+4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|69-71-68-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|67-68-67-64
|-18
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T72
|66-70-69-73
|-2
|2.600
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-65-70
|-14
|42.000
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that span came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Hodges has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.264
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.172
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.232
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.149
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.353
|0.637
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges is averaging 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 44th on TOUR. His Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 129th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Hodges ranks 16th on TOUR with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation percentage, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.172 ranks 68th.
- Hodges' short game has been a relative weak point, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.232 ranks 145th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hodges holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.149, ranking 59th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.30 ranks 121st.
- Hodges ranks 38th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.02% of holes, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
- Hodges has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 106th on TOUR. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.353 ranks 64th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.