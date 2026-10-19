PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
9H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 8, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States hits his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 8, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Lee Hodges heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, teeing off Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Hodges looks to improve on his most recent showing at this event, where he finished tied for 61st at 6-over.

Latest odds for Hodges at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Hodges' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6170-70-73-77+6
2022T7172-70-70-76+4

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Hodges' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3369-71-68-70-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1367-68-67-64-18--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT7266-70-69-73-22.600
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-65-70-1442.000
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3564-71-70-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

Hodges' recent performances

  • Hodges has recorded one top-five and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that span came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.637 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2640.269
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1720.262
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.232-0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1490.135
Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3530.637

Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges is averaging 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 44th on TOUR. His Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 129th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Hodges ranks 16th on TOUR with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation percentage, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.172 ranks 68th.
  • Hodges' short game has been a relative weak point, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.232 ranks 145th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Hodges holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.149, ranking 59th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.30 ranks 121st.
  • Hodges ranks 38th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.02% of holes, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.75% of the time.
  • Hodges has accumulated 371 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 106th on TOUR. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.353 ranks 64th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
9H AGO
Virgilio Paz betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
9H AGO
Will Gordon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
9H AGO
Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW