Lee Hodges betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hodges is averaging 0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 44th on TOUR. His Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 129th.

In terms of ball-striking, Hodges ranks 16th on TOUR with a 70.19% Greens in Regulation percentage, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.172 ranks 68th.

Hodges' short game has been a relative weak point, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green figure of -0.232 ranks 145th on TOUR.

On the greens, Hodges holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.149, ranking 59th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.30 ranks 121st.

Hodges ranks 38th on TOUR in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.02% of holes, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 22.75% of the time.