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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei acknowledges the gallery after holing out on the 9th green during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 8, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei acknowledges the gallery after holing out on the 9th green during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 8, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

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Kevin Yu finished tied for third at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023 with a score of 17-under, though he has missed the cut in each of his two appearances since. He'll return to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to recapture that earlier form.

Latest odds for Yu at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Yu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-70+1
2024MC76-67+1
2023T364-66-67-70-17

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 17-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Kevin Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5974-67-72-69-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-69-70-64-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2470-68-62-69-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship465-68-65-66-16135.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-70-65-71-822.429
July 26, 20263M OpenT1669-66-66-68-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-71-68-69-1220.689
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-72-66-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-66-69-68-823.250

Kevin Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
  • Yu has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kevin Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3350.407
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1410.225
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0420.030
Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0720.375
Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4471.037

Kevin Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu ranks 29th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335, and his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 54th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Yu holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.79%, which ranks 25th on TOUR, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.141 ranks 76th.
  • Yu ranks third on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 25.49%, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.22% ranks 88th.
  • On the greens, Yu's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.072 ranks 98th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.01 ranks 100th.
  • Yu has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.447 that ranks 53rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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