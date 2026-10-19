Kevin Yu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei acknowledges the gallery after holing out on the 9th green during the first round of the Baycurrent Classic 2026 at Yokohama Country Club on October 8, 2026 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
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Kevin Yu finished tied for third at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023 with a score of 17-under, though he has missed the cut in each of his two appearances since. He'll return to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to recapture that earlier form.
Yu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2024
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|2023
|T3
|64-66-67-70
|-17
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 17-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kevin Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T59
|74-67-72-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|70-68-62-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|65-68-65-66
|-16
|135.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|22.429
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-71-68-69
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-66-69-68
|-8
|23.250
Kevin Yu's recent performances
- Yu has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Yu has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 1.037 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kevin Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.335
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.141
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.042
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.072
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.447
|1.037
Kevin Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu ranks 29th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335, and his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranks 54th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Yu holds a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.79%, which ranks 25th on TOUR, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.141 ranks 76th.
- Yu ranks third on TOUR in Par Breakers, converting at a rate of 25.49%, though his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.22% ranks 88th.
- On the greens, Yu's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.072 ranks 98th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.01 ranks 100th.
- Yu has accumulated 441 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.447 that ranks 53rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.