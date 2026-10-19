Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Jonathan Byrd of the United States looks on while playing the eighth hole during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2026 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on July 19, 2026 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Jonathan Byrd finished tied for 14th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last year, posting a score of 5-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course Oct. 22-25 looking to build on that performance in the 2026 edition of the event.
Byrd's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|70-72-68-69
|-5
|2023
|T35
|69-66-73-67
|-9
|2022
|T20
|72-68-65-71
|-8
|2021
|T53
|70-73-71-70
|E
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Byrd's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Byrd's recent performances
- Byrd has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd has averaged -0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.925
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.415
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.616
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.722
|0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.002
|-0.002
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
- Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.925 this season, along with an average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Byrd holds a -0.415 mark this season, paired with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.64%.
- Around the green, Byrd has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.616 this season.
- On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, averaging 27.73 Putts Per Round.
- Byrd has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.65% and a par-breaking rate of 21.97%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.