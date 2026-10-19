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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jonathan Byrd of the United States looks on while playing the eighth hole during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2026 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on July 19, 2026 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jonathan Byrd of the United States looks on while playing the eighth hole during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2026 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on July 19, 2026 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Players in Article

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Jonathan Byrd finished tied for 14th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last year, posting a score of 5-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course Oct. 22-25 looking to build on that performance in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Byrd at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Byrd's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1470-72-68-69-5
2023T3569-66-73-67-9
2022T2072-68-65-71-8
2021T5370-73-71-70E

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Byrd's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 14th at 5-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Byrd's recent performances

  • Byrd has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.721 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Byrd has averaged -0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.925-0.925
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.415-0.414
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6160.616
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.7220.721
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.002-0.002

Byrd's advanced stats and rankings

  • Byrd has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.925 this season, along with an average Driving Distance of 289.8 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Byrd holds a -0.415 mark this season, paired with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.64%.
  • Around the green, Byrd has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.616 this season.
  • On the greens, Byrd has delivered a 0.722 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, averaging 27.73 Putts Per Round.
  • Byrd has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.65% and a par-breaking rate of 21.97%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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