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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

John Parry betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Parry of England hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 19, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

John Parry of England hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 19, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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John Parry heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026. This marks Parry's first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Parry at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This is Parry's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

John Parry's recent performances

  • Parry has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Parry has averaged 0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0870.147
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3190.174
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1560.141
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.213-0.056
Average Strokes Gained: Total830.1740.407

John Parry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Parry ranks 11th on TOUR in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.77% in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.319 ranks 43rd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.156 ranks 45th on TOUR, and he ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 13.43%.
  • Off the tee, Parry holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087, ranking 111th on TOUR, with an average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranking 125th.
  • On the greens, Parry has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.213, ranking 119th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.55 ranks 146th. He ranks 134th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
  • Parry has accumulated 435 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 95th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.174 ranks 83rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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