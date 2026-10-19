John Parry betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Parry ranks 11th on TOUR in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.77% in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.319 ranks 43rd.

His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.156 ranks 45th on TOUR, and he ranks 24th in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 13.43%.

Off the tee, Parry holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.087, ranking 111th on TOUR, with an average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranking 125th.

On the greens, Parry has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.213, ranking 119th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.55 ranks 146th. He ranks 134th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.