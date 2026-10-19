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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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7H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

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Joel Dahmen missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024, finishing at 2-over. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Dahmen's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-72+2

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6265-71-68-71-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-72-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-66-68-71-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-69-1--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3470-69-66-68-1120.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2471-66-69-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4666-71-71-67-99.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-66-75-69-110.000

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
  • He does not have any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • Dahmen has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2010.381
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4630.207
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.275-0.326
Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.525-0.204
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.1360.058

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen ranks 55th on TOUR in 2026 with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201, while his average driving distance of 296.8 yards ranks 144th.
  • Dahmen has been among the stronger iron players on TOUR in 2026, ranking 21st with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.463. He also ranks 12th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.71%.
  • His short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.275, ranking 150th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Dahmen holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.525, ranking 157th on TOUR in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, which ranks 138th.
  • Dahmen ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.14% and 127th in Par Breakers at 21.13%. He has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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