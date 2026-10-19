Joel Dahmen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Dahmen ranks 55th on TOUR in 2026 with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201, while his average driving distance of 296.8 yards ranks 144th.

Dahmen has been among the stronger iron players on TOUR in 2026, ranking 21st with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.463. He also ranks 12th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.71%.

His short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.275, ranking 150th on TOUR.

On the greens, Dahmen holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.525, ranking 157th on TOUR in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, which ranks 138th.