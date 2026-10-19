Joel Dahmen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Joel Dahmen of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 09, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
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Joel Dahmen missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2024, finishing at 2-over. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to improve on that result in the 2026 edition of the tournament.
Dahmen's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-66-68-71
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|70-69-66-68
|-11
|20.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|71-66-69-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|66-71-71-67
|-9
|9.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|10.000
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
- He does not have any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.201
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.463
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.275
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.525
|-0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.136
|0.058
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen ranks 55th on TOUR in 2026 with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201, while his average driving distance of 296.8 yards ranks 144th.
- Dahmen has been among the stronger iron players on TOUR in 2026, ranking 21st with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.463. He also ranks 12th in Greens in Regulation Percentage at 70.71%.
- His short game has been a relative weakness, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.275, ranking 150th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dahmen holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.525, ranking 157th on TOUR in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.48, which ranks 138th.
- Dahmen ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.14% and 127th in Par Breakers at 21.13%. He has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.