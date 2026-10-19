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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jesper Svensson of Sweden hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Jesper Svensson of Sweden hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Jesper Svensson finished tied for 14th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last year, posting a score of 5-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for this year's edition, set for Oct. 22-25.

Latest odds for Svensson at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Svensson's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1469-70-71-69-5

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson averaged -1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5620.375
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.502-0.601
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.119-0.334
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.307-0.513
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.367-1.073

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson ranks 10th on TOUR in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.562) and Driving Distance (321.8 yards) in 2026, making him one of the longer hitters on TOUR this season.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.502, ranking 149th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.80% ranks 111th.
  • Around the green, Svensson holds a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Svensson's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307 ranks 135th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 ranking 129th. He breaks par 22.77% of the time, ranking 51st on TOUR.
  • Svensson has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 125th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.21% ranks 147th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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