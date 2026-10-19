Jesper Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Jesper Svensson of Sweden hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Jesper Svensson finished tied for 14th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last year, posting a score of 5-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for this year's edition, set for Oct. 22-25.
Svensson's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|69-70-71-69
|-5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He averaged -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson averaged -1.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.562
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.502
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.119
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.307
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.367
|-1.073
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson ranks 10th on TOUR in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.562) and Driving Distance (321.8 yards) in 2026, making him one of the longer hitters on TOUR this season.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.502, ranking 149th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.80% ranks 111th.
- Around the green, Svensson holds a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Svensson's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307 ranks 135th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 ranking 129th. He breaks par 22.77% of the time, ranking 51st on TOUR.
- Svensson has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 125th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.21% ranks 147th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.