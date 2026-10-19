Jesper Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Svensson ranks 10th on TOUR in both Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (0.562) and Driving Distance (321.8 yards) in 2026, making him one of the longer hitters on TOUR this season.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green sits at -0.502, ranking 149th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.80% ranks 111th.

Around the green, Svensson holds a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

On the greens, Svensson's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.307 ranks 135th, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37 ranking 129th. He breaks par 22.77% of the time, ranking 51st on TOUR.