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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander or Sweden hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Henrik Norlander or Sweden hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

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Henrik Norlander heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25, having missed the cut in three of his four appearances at this event. He'll look to improve on a recent stretch of inconsistent form as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.

Latest odds for Norlander at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Norlander's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-72+2
2024T5770-69-72-70-3
2023MC69-68-5
2021MC70-75+3

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 57th at 3-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Norlander's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2565-67-71-64-15--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6267-69-74-69-14.200
July 27, 20253M OpenT7267-66-70-76-52.750
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7867-72-73-75+72.200
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5768-69-72-70-55.400

Norlander's recent performances

  • Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Norlander has averaged -0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Norlander has averaged -1.638 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.609-0.516
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.496-0.429
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.253-0.352
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.484-0.341
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.842-1.638

Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

  • Norlander is averaging -0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 281.4 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.496 in 2026, and he is hitting Greens in Regulation at a rate of 59.72%.
  • Norlander's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average is -0.253 in 2026, and he is avoiding bogeys 21.18% of the time while breaking par 18.75% of the time.
  • On the greens, Norlander has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.484 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
  • He has accumulated six FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 206th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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