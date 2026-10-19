Henrik Norlander betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander or Sweden hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Henrik Norlander heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25, having missed the cut in three of his four appearances at this event. He'll look to improve on a recent stretch of inconsistent form as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.
Norlander's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2024
|T57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|2023
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|2021
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 57th at 3-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|67-69-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.200
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Norlander has averaged -0.516 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -1.638 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.609
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.496
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.253
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.484
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.842
|-1.638
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander is averaging -0.609 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 281.4 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.496 in 2026, and he is hitting Greens in Regulation at a rate of 59.72%.
- Norlander's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average is -0.253 in 2026, and he is avoiding bogeys 21.18% of the time while breaking par 18.75% of the time.
- On the greens, Norlander has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.484 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69.
- He has accumulated six FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 206th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.