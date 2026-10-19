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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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7H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Hayden Springer has made back-to-back cuts at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including a tie for 22nd last year. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 for the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Springer at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Springer's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2271-68-70-72-3
2024T3765-70-67-75-7

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Springer's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 22nd at 3-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer has an average of -0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.706 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged 0.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.130-0.307
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.124-0.158
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.118-0.100
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3020.706
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0700.141

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.130 and a Driving Distance average of 311.3 yards in 2026.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Springer carries a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.124 and a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.86% in 2026.
  • Around the greens, Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.118 this season.
  • On the greens, Springer holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.302, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76 in 2026.
  • Springer has recorded a Strokes Gained: Total of -0.070 this season, breaking par 25.15% of the time, and has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 131st on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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