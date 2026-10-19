Harry Higgs betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Higgs holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.204 in 2026, and he is hitting 68.41% of Greens in Regulation.

Around the greens, Higgs carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.057 in 2026.

On the greens, Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.222 in 2026, averaging 29.37 Putts Per Round. He is breaking par 21.43% of the time and is avoiding bogeys at a 14.44% rate.