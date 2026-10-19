Harry Higgs betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Harry Higgs tees off on the third hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2026 at Blue Hills Country Club on August 21, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
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Harry Higgs returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. He'll look to improve on his tied-for-29th finish from his most recent appearance at the event in 2025.
Higgs's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T29
|68-67-75-72
|-2
|2023
|MC
|64-75
|-3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Higgs's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Higgs's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 29th at 2-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Higgs's recent performances
- Higgs has an average of 0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -0.239 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.076
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.204
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.057
|0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.222
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.293
|-0.239
Higgs's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.076 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.204 in 2026, and he is hitting 68.41% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Higgs carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.057 in 2026.
- On the greens, Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.222 in 2026, averaging 29.37 Putts Per Round. He is breaking par 21.43% of the time and is avoiding bogeys at a 14.44% rate.
- Higgs has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 184th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.