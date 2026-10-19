Haotong Li betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 in 2026, ranking 30th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Li holds a 0.151 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37% ranks 14th on TOUR.

Li's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.500 ranks 159th on TOUR, representing a clear area for improvement in his game.

On the greens, Li carries a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 111th on TOUR. He averages 29.45 Putts Per Round (134th) and breaks par 22.39% of the time (70th).