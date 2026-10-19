Haotong Li betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Haotong Li of China looks on while playing the ninth hole during the third round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 19, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Haotong Li makes his first appearance in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years, teeing off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. Li enters the tournament with a Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.171 on the 2026 season.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will be Li's first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Li's recent performances
- Li has an average of 0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged -0.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.331
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.151
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.500
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.152
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.171
|-0.605
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.331 in 2026, ranking 30th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 312.6 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Li holds a 0.151 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.37% ranks 14th on TOUR.
- Li's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.500 ranks 159th on TOUR, representing a clear area for improvement in his game.
- On the greens, Li carries a -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, placing him 111th on TOUR. He averages 29.45 Putts Per Round (134th) and breaks par 22.39% of the time (70th).
- Li has earned 218 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 133rd on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.16% ranks 115th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.