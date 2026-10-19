Hank Lebioda betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Lebioda ranks 128th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.198, and his Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lebioda holds a 0.169 mark, ranking 70th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.66% ranks 30th on TOUR.

On the greens, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.389 ranks 148th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.74 ranks 157th.

Lebioda ranks 149th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 19.83% of the time, and he ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 14.62%.