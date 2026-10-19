Hank Lebioda betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Hank Lebioda of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
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Hank Lebioda heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off Oct. 22-25. His best result at this event was a T16 finish in 2021, where he posted a score of 8-under.
Lebioda's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2021
|T16
|68-72-69-67
|-8
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|70-68-72-65
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T42
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|13.0
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|69-69-65-68
|-13
|32.5
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|73-68-71-71
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
- He has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.198
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.169
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.021
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.389
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.438
|0.094
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda ranks 128th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.198, and his Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lebioda holds a 0.169 mark, ranking 70th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.66% ranks 30th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.389 ranks 148th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.74 ranks 157th.
- Lebioda ranks 149th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 19.83% of the time, and he ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 14.62%.
- He has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 140th on TOUR, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.438, placing him 131st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.