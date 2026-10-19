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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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7H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 30, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

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Hank Lebioda heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off Oct. 22-25. His best result at this event was a T16 finish in 2021, where he posted a score of 8-under.

Latest odds for Lebioda at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Lebioda's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC71-69-2
2022MC71-74+3
2021T1668-72-69-67-8

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Lebioda's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6270-68-72-65-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4269-66-70-69-613.0
July 26, 20263M OpenT2469-69-65-68-1332.5
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6973-68-71-71-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-73+2--

Lebioda's recent performances

  • Lebioda's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 13-under.
  • He has averaged -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lebioda has averaged 0.094 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.198-0.325
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1690.473
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.0210.037
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.389-0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.4380.094

Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lebioda ranks 128th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.198, and his Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lebioda holds a 0.169 mark, ranking 70th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.66% ranks 30th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Lebioda's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.389 ranks 148th on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.74 ranks 157th.
  • Lebioda ranks 149th on TOUR in Par Breakers, breaking par 19.83% of the time, and he ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance with a rate of 14.62%.
  • He has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 140th on TOUR, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.438, placing him 131st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Inside the Field
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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