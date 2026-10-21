George McNeill betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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George McNeill of the United States of America plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic Presented by Sodexo at Lehigh Country Club on October 02, 2026 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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George McNeill missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2021, finishing at 6-over. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Oct. 22-25.
McNeill's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|72-76
|+6
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In McNeill's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- This will be his first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McNeill's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 18, 2026
|SAS Championship
|T5
|69-71-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
|T13
|68-67-69
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic
|T44
|70-70-70
|E
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|PURE Insurance Championship
|T58
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Sept. 13, 2026
|Sanford International
|T27
|73-67-69
|-1
|--
|Aug. 30, 2026
|The Ally Challenge
|T44
|71-75-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|Boeing Classic
|T4
|68-71-67
|-10
|--
|July 26, 2026
|ISPS HANDA Senior Open
|MC
|72-84
|+16
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|T5
|68-71-69-66
|-6
|--
|July 5, 2026
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|3
|68-66-69-71
|-6
|--
McNeill's recent performances
- McNeill has recorded four top-five finishes and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the U.S. Senior Open Championship, where he finished third at 6-under.
- McNeill has averaged -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNeill has averaged -1.042 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNeill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.042
McNeill's advanced stats and rankings
- McNeill has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.450 over his past five tournaments, indicating some struggles off the tee.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.303 over the past five tournaments has been a relative strength in his game.
- McNeill has averaged -0.415 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts, with both areas presenting challenges heading into this week.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.