George McNeill betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

McNeill has recorded four top-five finishes and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

His best finish over that stretch came at the U.S. Senior Open Championship, where he finished third at 6-under.

McNeill has averaged -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.