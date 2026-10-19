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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa lines up a putt on day four of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 06, 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa lines up a putt on day four of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 06, 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Erik van Rooyen posted a 9-under total when he last competed at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, finishing tied for 35th. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 event looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Erik van Rooyen's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T3566-66-72-71-9

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Erik van Rooyen's recent performances

  • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.112-0.266
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.4160.035
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0560.108
Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.277-0.601
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.307-0.724

Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Rooyen carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112, ranking 115th on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 78th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Rooyen holds a -0.416 mark ranking 144th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.12%.
  • Around the green, van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.056 ranks 104th on TOUR in 2026.
  • On the greens, van Rooyen has posted a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and ranks 75th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
  • Van Rooyen has recorded a 16.39% Bogey Avoidance rate, ranking 121st on TOUR, and has accumulated 154 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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