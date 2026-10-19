Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa lines up a putt on day four of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on September 06, 2026 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Erik van Rooyen posted a 9-under total when he last competed at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, finishing tied for 35th. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 event looking to improve on that result.
Erik van Rooyen's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T35
|66-66-72-71
|-9
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Erik van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.266 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Erik van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.112
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.416
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.056
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.277
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.307
|-0.724
Erik van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112, ranking 115th on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Rooyen holds a -0.416 mark ranking 144th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.12%.
- Around the green, van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.056 ranks 104th on TOUR in 2026.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has posted a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and ranks 75th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has recorded a 16.39% Bogey Avoidance rate, ranking 121st on TOUR, and has accumulated 154 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.