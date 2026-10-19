Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Van Rooyen carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112, ranking 115th on TOUR in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks 78th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Rooyen holds a -0.416 mark ranking 144th on TOUR. He ranks 128th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.12%.

Around the green, van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.056 ranks 104th on TOUR in 2026.

On the greens, van Rooyen has posted a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting average, ranking 33rd on TOUR. He ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and ranks 75th by breaking par 22.31% of the time.