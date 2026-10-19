Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Emiliano Grillo of Argentina follows his shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 31, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Emiliano Grillo returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. His lone appearance at this event came in 2021, when he posted a 5-under total to finish tied for 34th.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 5-under.
- This will be Grillo's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T43
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T31
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|22.43
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|64-67-65-69
|-19
|87.50
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.50
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43.00
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|37.56
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|70-66-73-70
|-1
|10.00
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|17.50
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Grillo has averaged 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.072
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.242
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.167
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.179
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.032
|0.900
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo ranks 84th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.072, while his Driving Distance average of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo holds a 0.242 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Grillo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.167 ranks 135th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Grillo carries a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 115th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.18 ranks 114th.
- Grillo ranks 111th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.96% of holes, and ranks 86th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
- He has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.