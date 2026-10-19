Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Grillo ranks 84th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.072, while his Driving Distance average of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo holds a 0.242 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Grillo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.167 ranks 135th on TOUR.

On the greens, Grillo carries a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 115th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.18 ranks 114th.

Grillo ranks 111th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.96% of holes, and ranks 86th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.