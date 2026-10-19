PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
8H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina follows his shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 31, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina follows his shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2026 at Detroit Golf Club on July 31, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Emiliano Grillo returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. His lone appearance at this event came in 2021, when he posted a 5-under total to finish tied for 34th.

Latest odds for Grillo at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • This will be Grillo's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4365-69-69-68-13--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3166-67-69-70-822.43
July 26, 20263M OpenT764-67-65-69-1987.50
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-66-67-69-1229.50
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2373-70-67-75+543.00
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-69-72-66-937.56
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4270-66-73-70-110.00
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3864-69-70-68-1317.50

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.224 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged 0.900 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0720.224
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2420.913
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.167-0.159
Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.179-0.078
Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.0320.900

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo ranks 84th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.072, while his Driving Distance average of 300.0 yards ranks 130th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Grillo holds a 0.242 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 67.76% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Grillo's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.167 ranks 135th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Grillo carries a -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 115th on TOUR, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.18 ranks 114th.
  • Grillo ranks 111th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.96% of holes, and ranks 86th by breaking par 22.14% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 109th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
8H AGO
Virgilio Paz betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Will Gordon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW