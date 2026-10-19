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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Players in This Article

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Dylan Frittelli heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Frittelli finished tied for 22nd in his most recent appearance at this event, posting a score of 7-under.

Latest odds for Frittelli at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Frittelli's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T2268-70-70-69-7

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Frittelli's recent performances

  • Frittelli averaged -0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Frittelli averaged -0.546 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.191-0.283
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.129-0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.274-0.227
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.1840.068
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.409-0.546

Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings

  • Frittelli has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.191 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 314.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Frittelli holds a -0.129 mark in 2026, paired with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.28%.
  • Frittelli's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.274 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Frittelli has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.184 in 2026, averaging 28.00 Putts Per Round.
  • Frittelli has broken par 25.69% of the time in 2026, and he has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44%. He has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 218th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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