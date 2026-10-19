Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Dylan Frittelli heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25 in Southampton, Bermuda. Frittelli finished tied for 22nd in his most recent appearance at this event, posting a score of 7-under.
Frittelli's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T22
|68-70-70-69
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Frittelli's recent performances
- Frittelli averaged -0.283 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He averaged 0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli averaged -0.546 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.191
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.129
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.274
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.184
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.409
|-0.546
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
- Frittelli has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.191 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 314.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Frittelli holds a -0.129 mark in 2026, paired with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.28%.
- Frittelli's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.274 in 2026.
- On the greens, Frittelli has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.184 in 2026, averaging 28.00 Putts Per Round.
- Frittelli has broken par 25.69% of the time in 2026, and he has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.44%. He has accumulated two FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 218th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.