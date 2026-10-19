Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Frittelli has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.191 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 314.3 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Frittelli holds a -0.129 mark in 2026, paired with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.28%.

Frittelli's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.274 in 2026.

On the greens, Frittelli has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.184 in 2026, averaging 28.00 Putts Per Round.