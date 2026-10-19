Denny McCarthy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

McCarthy ranks 147th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.415 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 141st.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.022 ranks 98th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.76% ranks 113th.

Around the green, McCarthy ranks 94th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.028.

On the greens, McCarthy has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR in 2026, ranking 10th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.500. He averages 28.64 Putts Per Round, ranking 54th on TOUR.

McCarthy ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance, recording a bogey or worse on just 14.08% of holes played, and ranks 133rd in Par Breakers at 20.87%.