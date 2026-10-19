Denny McCarthy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Denny McCarthy of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 08, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Denny McCarthy has a strong track record at Port Royal Golf Course, most recently finishing tied for sixth at 16-under in 2023. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25.
McCarthy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T6
|63-69-69-67
|-16
|2022
|T39
|72-68-71-69
|-4
|2021
|T4
|70-67-72-63
|-12
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 12-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|68-72-68-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-68-70-70
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T3
|66-68-64-66
|-20
|133.750
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|68-65-70-70
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-68-66-65
|-14
|71.250
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|69-69-70-71
|-1
|4.600
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has recorded one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.415
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.022
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.028
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.500
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.036
|-0.374
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy ranks 147th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.415 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 141st.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.022 ranks 98th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.76% ranks 113th.
- Around the green, McCarthy ranks 94th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.028.
- On the greens, McCarthy has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR in 2026, ranking 10th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.500. He averages 28.64 Putts Per Round, ranking 54th on TOUR.
- McCarthy ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance, recording a bogey or worse on just 14.08% of holes played, and ranks 133rd in Par Breakers at 20.87%.
- He has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.