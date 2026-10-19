PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
8H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 08, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 08, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Denny McCarthy has a strong track record at Port Royal Golf Course, most recently finishing tied for sixth at 16-under in 2023. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

McCarthy's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T663-69-69-67-16
2022T3972-68-71-69-4
2021T470-67-72-63-12

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
  • McCarthy's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 12-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2968-72-68-69-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-71+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2964-68-70-70-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-73+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT366-68-64-66-20133.750
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3968-65-70-70-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-68-66-65-1471.250
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6069-69-70-71-14.600

McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy has recorded one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • McCarthy has averaged -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged -0.374 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.415-0.214
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.022-0.256
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.028-0.228
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5000.324
Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.036-0.374

McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy ranks 147th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.415 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 141st.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.022 ranks 98th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.76% ranks 113th.
  • Around the green, McCarthy ranks 94th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.028.
  • On the greens, McCarthy has been one of the stronger performers on TOUR in 2026, ranking 10th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.500. He averages 28.64 Putts Per Round, ranking 54th on TOUR.
  • McCarthy ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance, recording a bogey or worse on just 14.08% of holes played, and ranks 133rd in Par Breakers at 20.87%.
  • He has accumulated 473 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 86th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
8H AGO
Adam Long betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Virgilio Paz betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
8H AGO
Will Gordon betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW