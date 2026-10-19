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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 08, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 08, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Davis Thompson heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026. This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Thompson at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This is Thompson's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Davis Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5473-68-71-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6270-66-68-71-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-75+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-68-65-71-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT867-68-67-66-1270.286
July 26, 20263M OpenT768-68-63-66-1987.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2669-69-66-68-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-69-70-59.750

Davis Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that span came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.300 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Davis Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2660.288
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5740.695
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.071-0.319
Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.374-0.363
Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3940.300

Davis Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson ranks 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting a mark of 0.574, and he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.15%.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 ranks 42nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 66th.
  • Thompson has struggled on the greens in 2026, ranking 146th in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.374, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21 that ranks 116th on TOUR.
  • He ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 13.63% of holes, and ranks 90th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.00% of the time.
  • Thompson has accumulated 516 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 77th on TOUR, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.394 that ranks 59th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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