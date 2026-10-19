Davis Thompson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Wyndham Championship 2026 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 08, 2026 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Davis Thompson heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, 2026. This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Thompson's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Davis Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|73-68-71-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|70-66-68-71
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-68-65-71
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|67-68-67-66
|-12
|70.286
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T7
|68-68-63-66
|-19
|87.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-69-70
|-5
|9.750
Davis Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that span came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Thompson has averaged 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.300 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Davis Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.266
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.574
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.071
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.374
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.394
|0.300
Davis Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson ranks 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting a mark of 0.574, and he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.15%.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 ranks 42nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 66th.
- Thompson has struggled on the greens in 2026, ranking 146th in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.374, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21 that ranks 116th on TOUR.
- He ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 13.63% of holes, and ranks 90th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.00% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 516 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 77th on TOUR, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.394 that ranks 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.