Davis Thompson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Thompson ranks 11th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, posting a mark of 0.574, and he ranks 17th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.15%.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 ranks 42nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 66th.

Thompson has struggled on the greens in 2026, ranking 146th in Strokes Gained: Putting at -0.374, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21 that ranks 116th on TOUR.

He ranks 27th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 13.63% of holes, and ranks 90th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.00% of the time.