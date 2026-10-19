Davis Riley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Riley ranks seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.521 average in 2026, and he averages 28.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 44th on TOUR.

His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.770 ranks 160th on TOUR in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 76th.

In terms of ball-striking, Riley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.385 ranks 143rd on TOUR, and his 63.64% Greens in Regulation percentage ranks 150th.

Riley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.265 ranks 149th on TOUR in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.79% ranks 156th.