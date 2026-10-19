Davis Riley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Davis Riley of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 01, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
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Davis Riley finished tied for seventh at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting an 11-under score at Port Royal Golf Course. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to build on that previous strong showing.
Davis Riley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T7
|71-66-69-67
|-11
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Riley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 11-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Davis Riley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|69-64-68-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|3
|68-64-63-70
|-15
|190
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|72-69-72-66
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|69
|68-70-75-71
|+4
|3.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|65-72-71-71
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|66-71-73-75
|+5
|2.800
Davis Riley's recent performances
- Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
- Riley has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Riley has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Davis Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.770
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.385
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.265
|-0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.521
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-0.899
|-0.190
Davis Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley ranks seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.521 average in 2026, and he averages 28.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 44th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.770 ranks 160th on TOUR in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 76th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Riley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.385 ranks 143rd on TOUR, and his 63.64% Greens in Regulation percentage ranks 150th.
- Riley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.265 ranks 149th on TOUR in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.79% ranks 156th.
- He has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 111th on TOUR, and he breaks par 22.39% of the time, ranking 70th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.