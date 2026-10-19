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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Riley of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 01, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Davis Riley of the United States lines up a putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 01, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

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Davis Riley finished tied for seventh at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, posting an 11-under score at Port Royal Golf Course. He returns to Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to build on that previous strong showing.

Latest odds for Riley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Davis Riley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T771-66-69-67-11

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Riley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Davis Riley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4569-64-68-71-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-74+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic368-64-63-70-15190
July 26, 20263M OpenMC76-68+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4272-69-72-66-97.311
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish Open6968-70-75-71+43.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6565-72-71-71-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7166-71-73-75+52.800

Davis Riley's recent performances

  • Riley has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished third with a score of 15-under.
  • Riley has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.842 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Riley has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Davis Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.770-0.250
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.385-0.531
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.265-0.251
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5210.842
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-0.899-0.190

Davis Riley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Riley ranks seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.521 average in 2026, and he averages 28.54 Putts Per Round, ranking 44th on TOUR.
  • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.770 ranks 160th on TOUR in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 76th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Riley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.385 ranks 143rd on TOUR, and his 63.64% Greens in Regulation percentage ranks 150th.
  • Riley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.265 ranks 149th on TOUR in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.79% ranks 156th.
  • He has accumulated 329 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 111th on TOUR, and he breaks par 22.39% of the time, ranking 70th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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